Mississippi County worker arrested after financial discrepancies found

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County employee was arrested after discrepancies were found in banking records.
According to a press release from the Mississippi County, Arkansas Government’s Facebook page, County Judge John Alan Nelson was contacted on Tuesday, June 18 by the Arkansas Legislative Audit.
The call was “in reference to discrepancies in banking records."
The post states that Judge Nelson contacted Prosecuting Attorney Curtis Walker, informed him of the incident, and asked that he review the auditor’s findings.
According to Captain Robb Rounsavall of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Doris Thorp of Steele was arrested Monday, June 24 for theft of property over $1,000.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, during the yearly audit at the Mississippi County courthouse, some deposits from the landfill were found to be short.
Landfill bookkeeper Doris Thorp was questioned by auditors about the collection process and missing funds.
A release from the sheriff’s office said Thorp initially denied taking money but eventually confessed.
Thorp gave a handwritten statement confessing to taking money from the deposits with the intention of giving it back.
When auditors checked deposits from 2018 and 2019, up to June 18, 2019, $2,218.93 was missing.
She has since bonded out of jail.
Thorp is scheduled to go before a judge Wednesday, June 26 for a probable cause hearing.
Thorp has been relieved of employment with the county.
