Norvell lands RB recruit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is nobody hotter on the college football recruiting trail than Mike Norvell and the Memphis Tigers right now.
The Tigers have brought in 12 commitments in 23 days as North Little Rock High School Running Back Brandon Thomas said he’ll cast his lot with the U of M.
Thomas, a 5′11″, 197 pounder, is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.
He was used much the same as NFL draft pick Darrell Henderson was played last year, splitting time in the backfield with another power back. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry on 103 rushes with 4 touchdowns.
Thomas picks the Tigers over Arkansas. His commitment helps raise Memphis’ recruiting ranking for the class of 2020 to 44th Nationally, and first in the AAC.
