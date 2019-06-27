1 person shot by Southaven police, sheriff says

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department confirms one person was shot by Southaven police Thursday.
An undercover sting in Southaven ended with shots fired at a busy gas station.
The Raceway gas station on Stateline Road was full of police cars.
According to District Attorney John Champion, the suspects rammed two police cars before an officer fired one shot and hit the driver in the arm.
“I’m not really surprised there’s kind of a lot that goes on in the Southaven, Hornlake area,” said Savannah Hall, Southaven resident.
Southaven police say they will not comment further on this case.
The last officer-involved shooting in Southaven was July of 2017.
That’s when police shot 41-year-old Ismael Lopez at his home.
Officers had gone to the wrong home looking for a suspect.
A grand jury declined to indict the officers involved.
There are four people currently detained by police, including the one who was shot and taken to Regional One.
Champion says two guns were found in the suspect's car.
We asked about the status of the officer that fired his weapon and Champion said he’s unsure.
