SCSO creates new position to help connect inmates with appropriate services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a newly created position at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, whose job is to help people get out of the legal system and get help when appropriate.
The goal of this new job is to lower the prison population.
"Just being able to go right to work and I enjoy every bit of it,” said Mischelle Best, Shelby Sheriff’s Office Expeditor.
Mischelle Best is filling a brand-new job, created by Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, to help get people out of Shelby County Jails.
"We are trying to help, but we also want to make sure you're not using jail as a dumping ground for just people that don't need to be here and they don't stay here longer than they need to be staying here,” said Best.
Since February, Best has been a communication connector between inmates, prosecutors, public defenders, judges, outside services and more.
One of her focuses is making sure inmates with mental illnesses get the treatment they might otherwise not receive.
"Some of these people do not belong in jail. They really need to be in some kind of hospital or getting some help with mental illnesses, or find a place to stay, or things of that nature,” said Best.
"She's already making a huge difference in our jail population,” said Captain Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's Office says Best, who has worked as both a lawyer and a judge in the past, helps all levels of inmates. She identifies who might be eligible for release from low bonds or who might need specific services besides jail time, all of which will save taxpayers.
"We average about 2,500 inmates per day in our system. So, if we can reduce that number it will be huge for us. It will reduce the amount of dollars that we spend housing inmates, which essentially could save tax dollars as well,” said Buckner.
Best is on call 24/7 to give support. She wants Memphians to know that her main goal is to do her best to keep those who deserve it out of jail.
"I always say I’m here to help. I’m here to listen. I’m here to offer resources,” said Best.
