A series of disturbances increase rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Upper level disturbance north of the Mid-South will trigger isolated to widely scattered showers and storms to move south into our area tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 72
THURSDAY: Scattered Storms WIND: SW 5 HIGH: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 73
THIS WEEK: Much of the day tomorrow will be warm and muggy with increasing clouds. As the day progresses showers and storms will move south through primarily West TN and North MS during the afternoon and evening. Showers will diminish after sunset with a gradually clearing sky overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warm and humid with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm each day.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, warmer, and muggier along with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs near 90.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.