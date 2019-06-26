A series of disturbances increase rain chances

THIS WEEK: Much of the day tomorrow will be warm and muggy with increasing clouds. As the day progresses showers and storms will move south through primarily West TN and North MS during the afternoon and evening. Showers will diminish after sunset with a gradually clearing sky overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy along with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.