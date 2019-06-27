Storms possible this morning and afternoon

Although we are still dry in Memphis, storms are moving through our northern counties this morning. This line of rain will continue to sink south, so we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in Shelby County by 8 a.m.
There could be a stray shower or storm through the afternoon. There could also be a round of heavy rain overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 72.
FRIDAY: A few showers will be in the area early Friday, but only a pop-up shower will be possible tomorrow afternoon. With sunshine and a southwest wind, humidity levels will continue to rise tomorrow. The highs will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100 on Friday.
WEEKEND: A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible both days this weekend, but rain will be hit or miss. Most of the area will remain dry on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will stay around 100 all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid next week with highs in the lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Monday through Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
