Tracking showers and storms across the Mid-South

A complex of showers and storms have been rolling across the Mid-South this morning and we are tracking scattered shower chances through the afternoon and evening.
Rain, gusty winds, and lightning has impacted the Mid-South this morning and we will keep with some stormy weather through midday and into the afternoon today. Afternoon highs will only warm into 80s with some locations staying cooler than that thanks to the rain cooled air. Tonight, we will keep with a few showers across the Mid-South with lows in the 70s and cloudy skies.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 72.
FRIDAY: A few showers are possible in the area early Friday morning, but only a pop-up shower will be possible tomorrow afternoon. With sunshine and south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels will continue to rise tomorrow, giving us a muggy feeling. The highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index values will be around 100 on Friday. Lows will fall into the 70s
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A few afternoon showers and storms are possible both days this weekend, but rain will be very hit or miss. Most of the region will remain dry on Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s and the heat index values will warm into the 100s this weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid next week with highs in the lower 90s next week. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday of next week. Overnight lows will fall into the 70s region wide. Typical of a summertime pattern for the new week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.