Another round of storms possible tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A disturbance developing late tonight will have the potential to bring a few showers and storms to parts of the Mid-South primarily along and west of the Mississippi River. Heavy rain, intense lightning, gusting wind, and small hail will be possible.
TONIGHT: Isolated Storms WIND: E 5 LOW: 70
FRIDAY: AM Scattered Storms WIND: SE 5-10 HIGH: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: SE 5 LOW: 72
Temperatures to end the week will be a few degrees cooler than average due to rain in the area. Late night and early morning storms will diminish around midday with a mainly dry pattern developing by the afternoon and into overnight.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday there is still a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm as temperatures heat up with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be muggy and temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-70s. A pop-up shower is also possible Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s. Tuesday will be a bit warmer and muggier with temperatures reaching in the lower 90s along with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 90 with lows in the lower 70sand. The July 4th holiday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs again in the lower 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
