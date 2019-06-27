Another round of storms possible tonight

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s. Tuesday will be a bit warmer and muggier with temperatures reaching in the lower 90s along with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures near 90 with lows in the lower 70sand. The July 4th holiday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs again in the lower 90s.