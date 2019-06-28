AP FACT CHECK: Dems on migrant kids, the rich and climate

The former vice president is claiming that he only opposed the U.S. Education Department's push for busing to desegregate schools because he didn't want federal mandates forced on local school boards. But in the early and mid-1970s, those were the fault lines in almost every U.S. community, from New Orleans to Boston, where there was stiff opposition to busing. If you were a politician opposing federally enforced busing, you were enabling any local school board or city government that was fighting against it.