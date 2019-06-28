3 dead, 3 injured after 4 shootings in 7-hour span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after 6 people were shot in a seven hour span.
Three people died in the shootings. The other three are in noncritical condition in area hospitals.
One person was shot and killed at a market on Waring Road in Berclair Thursday night.
Five other people were shot within a 3 mile radius near the Orange Mound Community.
The shooter stayed on the scene of one of the shootings on Twain. Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital, but did not survive.
One mile away on Kimball, another man was shot and killed. Police say the shooter was driving a white car.
If you have any information on any of these shootings, call police at 901-528-CASH.
