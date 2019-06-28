DeSoto County officials aim to cut down on long lines, waiting times at driver testing centers

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County’s board of supervisors has had enough of long lines and excessive wait times at two drivers testing centers in the county.
Now, they are asking Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to get involved.
County administration sent an email to Bryant and Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves Tuesday.
They say the situation at both stations is out of control and must be remedied.
“They still were moving like a snail, I don't understand that,” said Latanya Murphy.
Even in the rain, we found long wait times Thursday at a Mississippi driver's testing facility in Nesbit.
Lemarcus Walker arrived when the doors opened, but apparently not early enough.
“I waited about two hours before I was seen,” said Walker.
By noon, Hernando resident Chad Potts said he had been there roughly four hours just to renew a license.
“It’s getting on my nerves, I've got something to do,” said Potts.
There are two testing offices in the county; one in Nesbit and another in Olive Branch.
“We’ve reached out to Mississippi department of public safety and honestly, just haven’t gotten any results,” said Mark Gardner, DeSoto County District 2 supervisor.
Mark Gardner is District 2 supervisor in DeSoto County.
He says excessive waits at Mississippi DMV’s have been a problem for years, but in the past few months it's gotten worse. So much so, the phones of elected officials are ringing off the hook.
This week, the board of supervisors and county administrator sent a letter to Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves.
The letter cites constant closures, poor customer service, employees making personal calls while customers are in line and refusal to give driver tests when it's cloudy.
Gardner says the county's growth is likely partly to blame, but it's not an excuse for unacceptable state service.
“It just leaves a bad taste in your mouth if the first thing you do is move here and try to get a drivers’ license, and you spend all day and walk away without one,” said Gardner.
In late May, Mississippi Department of Public Safety officials announced $3.3 million would be spent on DMV improvements statewide.
That includes funding to cut wait times and allow weekend testing for student drivers, as well as increase the salaries of current examiners while filling dozens of vacancies.
Janet Kendrick worries the so-called fix won't come fast enough.
“Obviously it just needs to change, but just hope it gets done,” said Kendrick.
We received a statement from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, which says the summer season is the busiest time of year and drivers can expect longer wait times.
The statement also says drivers should go online to obtain renewal and duplicate licenses, so they don't have to go to drivers testing centers.
We asked the governor and lieutenant governor for comment on the letter sent by DeSoto County officials, but we have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.