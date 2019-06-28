16 dog food brands linked to heart failure in canines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/NBC) -The FDA is warning dog owners about foods that could lead to health problems in canines.
The FDA investigated over 500 reported cases of canine dilated cardiomyopathy - a disease that can lead to congestive heart failure.
On Thursday, the agency released the names of the 16 food brands that were most frequently identified in the cases.
Health officials say the dogs mostly ate dry food that was labeled “grain-free” and contained peas or lentils.
Golden retrievers, Mixed breeds and Labradors are most likely to be affected.
The brands include:
- Acana
- Zignature
- Taste of the Wild
- 4Health
- Earthborn Holistic
- Blue Buffalo
- Nature’s Domain
- Fromm
- Merrick
- California Natural
- Natural Balance
- Orijen
- Nature’s Variety
- NutriSource
- Nutro
- Rachael Ray Nutrish
To read the full FDA report, click here.
