Driving instructors discourage students from engaging in road rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest lessons driving school instructors are now focusing on is teaching student drivers to not engage with aggressive drivers.
Since January, Memphis Police say there have been 29 interstate shootings.
We put together a map displaying exactly where they're taking place. Many of the shootings are happening on I-40 and I-240.
Police say 10 people have been injured and only four arrests have been made.
We spoke to Pitner Driving School about the reality many of us are facing when on the road.
Shannon Pitner says they're teaching student drivers not to engage with aggressive drivers.
"The big thing we tell the kids, too, is in the grand scheme of things three minutes down the road you'll forget about that, but if you engage it can change your life,” said Shannon Pitner, Pitner Driving School director.
Since the increase in interstate violence, Memphis Police, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol have teamed up to increase patrols.
Over the last month, MPD has made more than 8,000 stops, 151 arrests and recovered seven weapons on interstate systems.
Since getting the most updated number of interstate shootings from MPD we’ve taken a closer look at the incidents.
