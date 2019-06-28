Drunk scootering? It’s against the law come July 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You know drinking and driving is against the law but what about riding a scooter under the influence?
Come Monday, everyone who rides a Bird or Lime scooter should know that drinking and scootering could mean serious consequences.
“They’re handled all the same,” said Col. Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department. “To the letter of the law. So what we look forward to doing is placing our officers on notice. To move forward to making our roadways safer in Memphis, Shelby County.”
Watson is in MPD’s Traffic Division. He says his officers will keep a closer eye on electric scooters come July 1. But he hasn’t seen a major problem with drinking and scootering in Memphis.
People we talked to liked the idea of the new DUI law.
“I think that’s probably a wise thing,” said Tammy Shumpert who works downtown. “Not only for the protection of the person riding the scooter but for the protection of people just walking up and down main street.”
Jordan Parker agrees, saying it makes sure nobody gets hurt or is reckless on a scooter.
The penalties for driving under the influence on a scooter will be the same as a DUI behind the wheel: Between 48 hours and a year in jail, a fine up to $1,500 and a year-long driver’s license suspension.
“As far as keeping people in check, I think it’s a great idea honestly,” said Parker.
