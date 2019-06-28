5 Great Things: Bartlett PD welcomes new K-9, $50K Powerball ticket sold in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we prepare to turn the page on another month, Mid-Southerners, as always, gave of themselves and their time. Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.
The Bartlett Police Department welcomed a new team member. Athos is the department's newest K-9 and is currently training with Officer Meadows before hitting the streets.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. made some future WNBA players very happy with an appearance at the Grizzlies' first-ever all girls summer basketball camp.
HGTV ‘Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1.5 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The money was raised during the couple's “Chip in Challenge.”
A five-year-old is going to Disney World, thanks to Make-A-Wish and Saddle Creek. Zain was surprised with the trip during a shopping spree at the mall.
A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Collierville at Collierville C Store on New Byhalia Road. At last check, the winning ticket had yet to be claimed.
