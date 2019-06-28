5 Great Things: Bartlett PD welcomes new K-9, $50K Powerball ticket sold in Collierville

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 28, 2019 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 6:19 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we prepare to turn the page on another month, Mid-Southerners, as always, gave of themselves and their time. Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.

Bartlett PD welcome new K-9 officer

The Bartlett Police Department welcomed a new team member. Athos is the department's newest K-9 and is currently training with Officer Meadows before hitting the streets.

Jaren Jackson visits with young aspiring WNBA players

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. made some future WNBA players very happy with an appearance at the Grizzlies' first-ever all girls summer basketball camp.

Stars of HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ donate $1.5M to St. Jude

HGTV ‘Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1.5 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The money was raised during the couple's “Chip in Challenge.”

Make-A-Wish, Saddle Creek send 5-year-old to Disney World

A five-year-old is going to Disney World, thanks to Make-A-Wish and Saddle Creek. Zain was surprised with the trip during a shopping spree at the mall.

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Collierville

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Collierville at Collierville C Store on New Byhalia Road. At last check, the winning ticket had yet to be claimed.

