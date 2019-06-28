Man shot, killed at convenient store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Waring Road Thursday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses say a man in a wheelchair, who is frequently seen in the area, is the suspect.
“I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, and I said, ‘what the heck?’ And my sister said, ‘get back in that house.’ You never hear anything like this,” said Lori Tate, neighbor.
It was a shocking scene at the Z Market at Summer Avenue and Waring Street.
Police had to hold back possible relatives who wanted to go towards the man who lay dead in the parking lot, at the edge of the store.
Witnesses say the shooter was being pushed out of the store willingly by an employee.
After the suspect was wheeled out of the store he started feeling around his clothes.
A large crowd of people watched as police investigated. They say a crime like this is unusual.
Witnesses say the suspect wheeled himself across Waring and across the parking lot of the shopping center headed west.
Police captured him near Kroger.
This is an ongoing investigation.
