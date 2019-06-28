Morning showers, heating up this weekend

Scattered showers will be likely in eastern Arkansas this morning, but we could even get a quick shower in west Tennessee or north Mississippi through this afternoon. Any showers will end after sunset and you will have a dry Friday night. Although we will get some sunshine, this clouds will mostly rule today. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s and it won't feel as hot today. Lows will drop into the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 72.
WEEKEND: It will be a hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100. A pop-up afternoon shower or storm will be possible this weekend, but overall it will stay mostly dry.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will continue to crank up next week with lower 90s for highs and a heat index over 100. Rain chances will remain low with pop-up afternoon showers that will not impact the whole area. Currently, Wednesday and Thursday night look dry for any fireworks shows for 4th of July.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.