Ole Miss police dispatcher charged with sexual battery of a minor

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A dispatcher for the University of Mississippi Police Department is facing charges for sexual battery of a minor.
Lafayette County deputies arrested 37-year-old Nikki Thweatt earlier this week.
According to an Ole Miss spokesperson, the school learned about Thweatt’s arrest Wednesday. At the time, she was working as a campus police department dispatcher.
The school released the following statement Friday afternoon, saying Thweatt is no longer employed by the university.
“University Police was informed Wednesday night that Lafayette County officers arrested Nikki Thweat [sic], who was working at that time as a UPD dispatcher," reads a statement from Ole Miss. "She is no longer employed by the university. All questions about the investigation should be directed to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.”
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is ongoing.
