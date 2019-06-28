SCSO relieves 3 more corrections deputies of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has relieved three more corrections deputies of duty in connection with an inappropriate conduct investigation.
In total, six corrections deputies have recently been relieved of duty. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies are accused of inappropriate conduct while on duty at the Shelby County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, the corrections deputies will still receive pay.
This is an ongoing investigation.
