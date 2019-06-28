Tracking rain today, heat and humidity this weekend

NEXT WEEK: The heat will stay high through next week as we keep with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the 100s. Rain chances will remain low with pop-up afternoon showers that will not impact the entire region. Currently, Wednesday and Thursday night look dry for any firework shows happening on the 4th of July, but we will continue to monitor the rain chances for the week ahead. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s through the week ahead. Back to our typical summertime pattern as we move into the month of July.