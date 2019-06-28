Tracking rain today, heat and humidity this weekend

Tracking more rain across the Mid-South for Friday, then the heat and humidity returns as we push through the weekend and into next week.
Scattered showers will be likely in Eastern Arkansas this morning, but we could get a quick shower in West Tennessee or North Mississippi through the afternoon. Most showers will end after sunset and you will have a mainly dry Friday Night. While some sunshine is possible, mostly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon. Afternoon highs will warm into the 80s, but it won’t feel as hot outside today. Lows will fall into the lower 70s tonight. Enjoy the “slightly” cooler feeling today, as the heat and humidity returns for the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 72.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking a hot and humid weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the 100s. A pop-up isolated afternoon shower or storm will be possible both days this weekend. Overall, most locations will remain on the dry side. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s across the region through the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will stay high through next week as we keep with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the 100s. Rain chances will remain low with pop-up afternoon showers that will not impact the entire region. Currently, Wednesday and Thursday night look dry for any firework shows happening on the 4th of July, but we will continue to monitor the rain chances for the week ahead. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s through the week ahead. Back to our typical summertime pattern as we move into the month of July.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.