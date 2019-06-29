A Few Pop Ups Through Evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s a typical summer day with the heat and humidity and afternoon pop showers and storms. The showers and storms that have developed this afternoon will diminish this evening with the lost of the heating of the day. Tonight dry and muggy.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. High: 91.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: The last day of June is looking warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will again warm into the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. More areas will see pop-up afternoon showers and storms as chances will increase slightly. Sunday after 2pm through 7 pm will be the best chances for rain. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s under fair skies and light winds.
NEXT WEEK: The heat and humidity will stick around for the start of July. Highs Monday will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s and again an afternoon shower or storm possible. Tuesday much the same, low 90s for highs with lows in the 70s and a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon again possible. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s along with lows in the middle to lower 70s with a pop-up afternoon shower or storm possible. Independence Day on Thursday will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s along with isolated showers in the afternoon. We wrap up the week the same way we started it, warm and muggy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s along with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest weather information as we closeout June and welcome in July.
