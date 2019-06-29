Interstate shooting victim remembers moment when bullet flew through truck’s window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man says he was driving on I-55 earlier this year when someone shot out his passenger side window.
This is just one of the more than two dozen interstate shootings investigated by Memphis police since the start of 2019.
The man, who asked to remain anonymous, says it all happened so fast. One minute he was driving, the next he was afraid for his life.
He’s been a fuel truck driver for more than 15 years. What happened Jan. 28 was a first.
“I’ve had trucks catch on fire but no one ever shooting at me,” he said.
Five months ago, he says he was driving a fuel truck on I-55. He says he was on the interstate when a man pulled up beside him and shot out his window.
“I was approaching Third Street and all of a sudden I heard a loud boom and I looked to my right and saw my passenger side window was shattered,” he said.
He shared a photo of the damage with WMC Action News 5.
He says he didn’t realize what happened until he saw the suspect pull the gun back into his car.
“If he would have hit the tank it could have caused a lot of damage, an explosion,” he said.
The man says the suspect exited at Third Street after firing. Now five months later he still doesn’t know why the other driver shot at him.
“When I saw the guy pulling the gun back in I knew it was a different story,” he said. “My heart was about to jump out of my chest.”
Memphis police say since Jan. 1 there have been 29 interstate shootings. Police say 10 people have been injured in those shootings and four arrests have been made.
- Gregory Williams was arrested for a shooting at I-240 and Highway 385 Jan. 25.
- Terrance Jones was arrested for a shooting Feb. 13 at I-240 near Getwell.
- Deonte Fletcher was arrested for a shooting that was reported at Highway 385 and Kirby June 13.
- Cedrick McNeal was arrested for the I-40 and Warford shooting June 16.
“You got families that are suffering for no reason,” said this victim.
He says a week after his truck was shot an acquaintance went through something similar.
“Same thing happened,” he said. “They shot her passenger-side windshield out. I think they had a couple bullets in her side door also.”
Police ask anyone with information to come forward. If you’re driving and see aggressive behavior, try to get a description of the suspect and any vehicle information and take note of the direction they’re traveling, then call police.
