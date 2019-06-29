Lawyers call for receiver to take over Mississippi foster care system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys in a class-action lawsuit have asked a federal court to put a receiver in charge of Mississippi’s foster care system, after a report found the state largely out of compliance with a court agreement.
It's the latest development in a case that's more than a decade old.
Lawyers who represent a group of children in a class-action lawsuit asked U.S. District Judge Tom Lee for permission to proceed with a motion that could result in a court-appointed receiver taking control of the state’s foster care system.
"The children of Mississippi have waited more than ten years to receive the benefits of a constitutional child welfare system," said Marcia Lowry, lead counsel for the plaintiffs. "Ten years is more than enough time. The state is doing no more than making the same promises it has been making all along, and never living up to them."
Lowry sued Mississippi in 2004 on behalf of a dozen children she said the state failed to protect in its custody.
In early June, a federal court monitor issued a report, which found 95 children in state custody were abused or neglected by their caregivers last year.
The report also found the state in compliance with just 37 of 113 commitments of a court settlement.
The report found the state did not meet performance measures in at least 35 other areas and did not provide data to the court monitoring team in 18 areas.
The court monitoring team also said it could not validate information submitted in 23 other areas.
In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services (MDCPS) said the welfare agency had made "significant progress in its efforts to protect the state's at-risk, abused and neglected children and their families, but acknowledges it needs more time and money to accomplish all that must be done to satisfy the measures of the settlement agreement..."
A few weeks before the court monitor report was issued, a spokeswoman for CPS said the state had reduced the number of kids in custody, eliminated a backlog, licensed more foster homes and hired more caseworkers.
"As you go down the checklist of all the things the lawsuit required, and you go back and look at when the lawsuit was originally filed, it's night and day," said MDCPS spokeswoman Lea Anne Brandon. "There's still a great deal of work to be done, but it doesn't look like the same child welfare system that it was."
MDCPS said a $15 million budget increase it received from lawmakers this year will not become available until July 1st, and therefore the improvements it plans to make with this additional funding are not reflected in the court monitor report.
Wayne Drinkwater, co-counsel for the plaintiffs, said the state is relying on improvements done before the current commissioner took office.
"In its defense, the state relies on improvements that appear to be the result of work that was done during the period before Commissioner Jess Dickinson took office and ignores the fact that the state continues to fail to meet the requirements of the court order," said Drinkwater.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs said they hope to proceed with their receivership motion as soon as the judge grants permission.
No word on when the judge will make a decision.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.