Ole Miss police dispatcher allegedly brought victim to work several times a week, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Ole Miss police dispatcher faces charges of sexual battery with a minor and the victim’s family accuses the university of playing a role in the alleged relationship.
“I was just looking through her iPad and seeing pictures, they were naked in the bed,” the stepmother said.
A stepmother says she found thousands of sexually explicit messages on her 15-year-old daughter’s Snapchat account that she was exchanging with 37-year-old Nikki Thweatt.
“I don’t think words can describe what we actually felt, from heart-broken. How did we not see this,” the stepmother said.
To protect the identity of the young victim , her stepmother will not identified.
The victim was was only 14 years old when the relationship began with Thweatt.
Thweatt is now facing two counts of sexual battery with a minor.
She is an employee at the University of Mississippi, where she works as a dispatcher for the University Police Department.
The university issued a statement in response to Thweatt’s arrest and said that she is no longer employed with them.
However, family says Thweatt was taking the young victim to work with her several times a week.
They want to know why the university allowed that to happen.
“And no one ]would] be concerned about the issue that she was bringing a minor child to work with her numerous times a week and not a parent of hers or guardian of any type,” the stepmother said.
We reached out to university officials, asking if they would respond to the family’s concerns and if the university had any policies regarding employees bringing children to work.
They gave the following response:
“The university is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities.”
