Police identify shooting victims of violent 24-hour span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have identified two victims from a 24-hour span of violence.
Six shootings occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning, injuring 10 people and killing three.
One incident happened at a convenience store, around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses say a man in a wheelchair shot and killed another man outside of Z Market at Summer Avenue and Waring Street.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators identified him as 30-year-old Ahmad Khmous.
Police arrested 39-year-old Dorsey Rawls and charged him with first degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Another shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Twain.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries. He was identified as 23-year-old Antonio Dinkins.
The shooter, 23-year-old Takimon Culp, stayed on the scene.
He was arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Police have not yet released the identity of the third victim who was killed.
If you have any information pertaining to these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
