Police investigating shooting at truck stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a truck stop on Lamar Avenue.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, at the Love’s near American Way.
A witness said it began when a trucker getting out of his rig was almost hit by two people in the parking lot.
The trucker then confronted the men in the store.
As the men were driving away, a witness said they fired shots at the trucker.
Police taped off part of the parking lot while they investigated.
We reached out to a department spokesperson for details, but have not heard back.
