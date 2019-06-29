Tracking heat, humidity and isolated rain chances this weekend

Back to our typical summertime pattern this weekend, with heat, humidity and afternoon pop-up showers and storms.
We are tracking a hot and humid weekend across the Mid-South. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with slightly higher heat index values in the upper 90s by this afternoon. Due to the heat and humidity, isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible but much of the area will remain dry. Expect southeast winds around 5 mph today becoming calm tonight. We will see partly cloudy skies stick around tonight with lows falling into the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: The last day of June is looking warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will again warm into the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Pop-up afternoon showers and storms are possible again Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s under fair skies and light winds.
NEXT WEEK: The heat and humidity will stick around for the start of July. Highs Monday will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s and again an afternoon shower or storm possible. Tuesday much the same, low 90s for highs with lows in the 70s and a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon again possible. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s along with lows in the middle to lower 70s with a pop-up afternoon shower or storm possible. Independence Day on Thursday will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s along with isolated showers in the afternoon. We wrap up the week the same way we started it, warm and muggy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s along with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest weather information as we closeout June and welcome in July.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.