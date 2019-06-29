Tracking heat, humidity and isolated rain chances this weekend

NEXT WEEK: The heat and humidity will stick around for the start of July. Highs Monday will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s and again an afternoon shower or storm possible. Tuesday much the same, low 90s for highs with lows in the 70s and a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon again possible. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s along with lows in the middle to lower 70s with a pop-up afternoon shower or storm possible. Independence Day on Thursday will be warm and muggy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s along with isolated showers in the afternoon. We wrap up the week the same way we started it, warm and muggy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s along with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest weather information as we closeout June and welcome in July.