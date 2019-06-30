3 arrested in connection with Frayser home invasion turned shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested three men in connection with a home invasion turned shooting in Raleigh.
The shooting happened Friday morning at the Jennifer Meadow Apartments on Raleigh LaGrange Road.
Police say the suspects were trying to rob a victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim was sitting in her parked car when something broke out her front passenger side window.
Two men in dark clothing and masks pointed guns at her and demanded everything she had on her. They wanted money and the victim told them she had money in her apartment. The men pulled her out of her car and walked her to her apartment.
She opened the door to her apartment, where her boyfriend was waiting and he fought with the men when they came in. The victim was in a back room with another victim when the suspects came in. The victim’s boyfriend fought over the gun with the suspect who entered the room first and shots were fired.
The victim’s boyfriend was shot twice in the groin. The suspects ran off, dropping their guns.
One person was taken to Regional One Medical Center. Two others arrived at Methodist.
They were all listed in critical condition.
Police arrested Decodeo Moore, Malik Williams and Joshua Beason in the case.
They now face aggravated robber, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary charges.
