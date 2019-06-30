Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit and run Saturday morning.
According to the police affidavit, 56-year-old Leo Smith was leaving the Pinetree Apartment complex on East Shelby Road Saturday morning.
Police say Smith failed to yield to a motorcyclist traveling on that street.
That biker died at the scene and has not been identified.
Police say Smith then filed a report claiming his car was stolen.
Ridgeway Station Officers say he later admitted that he was in the vehicle involved in the crash and fled the scene.
Smith faces several charges including failing to yield, driving with suspended or revoked license, false reporting and leaving the scene of an accident.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.