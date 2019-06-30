Man found shot to death in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi family is begging for justice after their loved one was found shot to death on a Marshall County road.
Investigators are releasing clues that could lead them to the suspect.
Police say 25-year-old Jordan Stewart was fatally shot and left in a car on a quiet road outside Byhalia, Mississippi.
“I'm feeling a lot a lot of emotions. I'm really, really, just numb. I just can't believe that this has happened,” said Brenda Malone, mother.
Jordan Stewart's mother spoke to the media Saturday night surrounded by friends and family.
“My heart is heavy. You got to know... you can’t even begin to know, unless you lost a son. You can’t even begin to know what that feels like,” said Malone.
Police say Stewart was shot twice Friday night, once in the head. However, his body wasn't discovered until Saturday morning.
Friends say that Stewart was an independent local rapper and provided for his family.
“He was just an awesome, awesome young man. And he basically was a loner, but he was very quiet. He didn’t bother anybody. He really, really, was just a loving young man,” said Malone.
Stewart’s mother provided a picture of a white car that she says was seen leaving the scene of Stewart’s murder.
A substantial reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest, according to the family and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, but a specific number has not been released.
This mother is pleading for justice to prevail.
“You got to come forward and tell somebody what you have seen. We need any evidence to lead to a conviction. We need any evidence, and if you know something please come forward,” said Malone.
Malone says the two vehicles involved in her son’s murder were a white truck and white compact sedan.
We reached out to investigators to confirm this information but have not heard back.
If you have any information in this case, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 252-1311.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.