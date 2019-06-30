Similar Pattern All Week

4TH OF JULY: Independence Day will be similar but rain chances will be slightly higher. It won’t be a washout but if you have outdoor activities planned be prepared to take it indoors as showers and storms pass by especially during the hottest part of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect much of the same for Friday as highs reach into the lower 90s along with lows in the 70s and isolated shower chances in the afternoon.