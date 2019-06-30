Similar Pattern All Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No big surprise, there are a few pop up showers and storms that are mainly in north Mississippi where we will have the best chances but there could be a pop up anywhere with the heat and humidity. After sunset, we will lose the threat for pop-ups but there may be a lingering shower into tonight but chances are low .
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Winds: Light. Low: 73.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 91.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The pattern won’t change much this week, so more of the same. Highs in the low 90s, lows in the low to mid 70s with the heat index approaching the 100. With the heat and humidity will see the chance of pop showers and thunderstorms each day
4TH OF JULY: Independence Day will be similar but rain chances will be slightly higher. It won’t be a washout but if you have outdoor activities planned be prepared to take it indoors as showers and storms pass by especially during the hottest part of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect much of the same for Friday as highs reach into the lower 90s along with lows in the 70s and isolated shower chances in the afternoon.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Next weekend will likely feature muggy and warm conditions like the week ahead, along with the chance of pop-up showers and storms just like what we will see all week. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather team for the latest on this summer forecast.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.