Tiger Basketball takes on Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you think it’s going to be easy for the University of Memphis basketball team and its number one recruiting class against any and all comers this year, that could be the case.
However, it won’t be unless they put in the work to make it so.
That’s why the Tigers are getting after it with early morning workouts to get in shape before basketball practice even begins.
Head Coach Penny Hardaway is moving training sessions around town to keep the players interested and give them a sense of the Bluff City home turf they’re defending.
It’s a sense of unity Hardaway’s teams had when he was a player at Memphis.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.