Warm and muggy as we closeout June and welcome in July

THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect more heat and humidity as we welcome in July. To start the week we are looking at afternoon highs in the lower 90s each day with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. Heat index values again will reach near 100 each day with the chance for pop-up showers and storms through the afternoons due to the muggy conditions and heating of the day. Independence Day on Thursday we will see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers are possible on the 4th, so any pool parties, barbecues, or outdoor events should take note that a shower is possible during the hottest part of the day. We can expect much of the same for Friday as highs reach into the lower 90s along with lows in the 70s and isolated shower chances in the afternoon.