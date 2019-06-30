Warm and muggy as we closeout June and welcome in July

The summertime pattern sticks around, with hot and humid conditions today and the chance for isolated to pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.
The last day of June is shaping up to be a hot and humid one across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s with heat index values reaching close to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph will prevail transporting the warm moist Gulf air into the region. Pop-up to isolated showers and storms are possible again this afternoon due to the heat and humidity in place. Showers will diminish by sunset with drying conditions overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place today and into the overnight period with lows dipping into the 70s along with light winds. Much of the same forecast is in place as we move into the month of July.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 73.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect more heat and humidity as we welcome in July. To start the week we are looking at afternoon highs in the lower 90s each day with overnight lows in the middle to lower 70s. Heat index values again will reach near 100 each day with the chance for pop-up showers and storms through the afternoons due to the muggy conditions and heating of the day. Independence Day on Thursday we will see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers are possible on the 4th, so any pool parties, barbecues, or outdoor events should take note that a shower is possible during the hottest part of the day. We can expect much of the same for Friday as highs reach into the lower 90s along with lows in the 70s and isolated shower chances in the afternoon.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Next weekend will likely feature muggy and warm conditions like the week ahead, along with those pop-ups to isolated showers and storms we expect during the summer months. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather team for the latest on this summer forecast.
