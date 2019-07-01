Arizona-based company buying Germantown Country Club for golf course and residential development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arizona-based company announced Monday plans to purchase the 180-acre site of the former Germantown Country Club.
In a news release, Millennium Companies said their proposal includes a nine-hole short course surrounded by residential neighborhoods with single-family homes and condominiums.
“The concept is centered around the Germantown Golf Park and a Village Center, which includes the renovated clubhouse and complementary uses within a walkable area,” said Bob Dalhoff, co-owner and principal planner of DT Design Studio, which helped build the proposal. “This Village Center will provide pedestrian-oriented uses such as restaurants, ice cream and candy shops, boutiques, and other related services. This not only supports the golf play, but also the surrounding community by providing an attractive neighborhood-scale destination.”
There are also plans for an 18-hole putting course adjacent to the clubhouse and substantial acreage dedicated to a nature park.
“Our intent is to maintain the spirit and memories of Germantown Country Club, which was known for its gentle slopes and mature trees,” said Bob Hobbs, Jr., CEO of Millennium Companies.
Based in Scottsdale, Millennium Companies is planning a series of community and neighborhood meetings in the coming months for citizens to see the plans and offer feedback.
