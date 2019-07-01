Camp helps children cope with tragic loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many Mid-South parents have enrolled their children in summer camps this year, focusing on all kinds of interests. One free summer camp put on by Methodist Health Care is helping children heal after the death of a family member.
The camp is called Camp Bravehearts and it’s aimed to help children heal and cope with tragic loss.
“Camping pictures, because every year we would go camping with him," said Marshall Bingham, camper.
The 11-year-old made a memory box at camp last year in honor of his dad, Nick Bingham. He was a respiratory therapist who died of pancreatic cancer at just 35 years old.
Marshall says he can’t wait to meet up with other campers again. “Getting to know the kids that are going through the same thing and all of that."
His twin brother, Jesse, also made a memory box and was surprised how the camp helped him through a difficult situation and made it fun. “The water slide, there’s a big old bouncy water slide that goes into the lake,” said Jesse Bingham.
“Grief comes to us from a variety of sources and circumstances everyone is affected by grief at some point in our journey through life,” said Mark Smith, Camp Bravehearts organizer. “We have a climbing walls we have water activities and then we ties those back to an underlying theme related to grief.”
Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care also has a registered nurse and counselors will be available for the more than 120 campers. Camp Bravehearts runs July 10-12.
