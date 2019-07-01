Community holds candlelight vigil for store employee who was shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a store employee who was shot and killed at work.
More than 100 people from the Berclair community packed the parking lot of Z Market at Summer Avenue and Waring Road to honor the life of 30-year-old Ahmed Khamouse.
Khamouse was very well respected and beloved in the neighborhood.
"When I used to come up here to the store and I didn't have a dime or anything, he gave it to me. He gave me a drank whatever,” said James Davis, customer.
Family members say Khamouse, who was known as Adam, was closing up the store Thursday night, when he was dealing with an unruly customer.
Police identified the unruly customer as Dorsey Rawls, who was in a wheelchair.
According to officers, Rawls shot and killed Khamouse in the parking lot. He leaves behind a seven-year-old and two-year-old daughter.
"The guy shot my brother. He'd never been inside that store! He was in the parking lot, giving a hard time to all our customers,” said Shadid Khamouse, Ahmed’s brother.
The WMC Action News 5 investigators looked into Rawls' criminal history and found a lengthy record with more than 40 cases.
Since 1995, Rawls has been convicted and served time for aggravated assault, cruelty to animals, stalking, indecent exposure, escape from felony incarceration and theft.
Sunday, people left flowers and candles at the front of the store in Ahmed Khamouse's memory.
His tragic death brought people from all walks of life together to mourn alongside his heartbroken brothers.
"You want to know about my brother? You look at all these people! That's how you know about my brother,” said Khamouse.
"He touched so many people's hearts,” said Davis.
"That’s how he was. This is a reflection of his life,” said Dr. Nahum Bayakly, Muslims in Memphis chairman.
The market will open Monday for the first time since the shooting.
Rawls will also make his first appearance in court on Monday.
