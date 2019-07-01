FDA investigates possible links between dog foods and canine heart disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to picking the best dog food, it’s no longer a walk in the park.
The FDA is looking into potential links between certain dog foods and canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a form of canine heart disease. The agency identified 16 dog food brands it says are most frequently associated with more than 500 cases over the last five years.
In many instances, the FDA said the dogs diagnosed were on a "grain-free" diet, a popular choice among pet parents.
Both of Martha Martin’s dogs were diagnosed with DCM. The Mid-South pet owner says veterinarians only made that discovery last fall after a snake bit one of her dogs.
She says both of her dogs were on a grain-free diet.
"I was stunned. I had not heard anything about the FDA warning that came out last summer about grain free diets," said Martin.
Martin’s cases were reported to the FDA along with hundreds of others.
Memphis veterinarian Dr. Chuck Halford says there are usually no symptoms of canine heart disease until it’s too late. He recommends dog owners play it safe.
"Our recommendation for people right now is to not feed grain-free foods until the dust settles, until we know more about it," said Halford. "I personally would not feed my dog grain-free foods in this environment right now, no matter what the brand was."
Large breeds are most typically affected, but many cases involve smaller breeds.
The FDA hasn't issued a recall of any grain-free foods but advises pet owners to talk to their vet.
Martin has done a lot of research on DCM since her dogs were diagnosed. She recommends other dog owners visit https://taurinedcm.org/ to have more of their questions answered and talk to other dog owners and experts about the issue.
Some of the dog food makers on the FDA’s list released statements standing by their products.
"In parallel with the FDA investigation, our own third-party internal studies found no link between our high quality pet food products and any of the other physical characteristics that correlate to DCM," said Zignature in a statement posted on their website.
The company added, "...we continue to have great confidence in our naturally sourced diets that meet the needs of dogs who suffer from allergies and grain intolerances, we are providing an exclusive line designed by our expert formulation team that is nutritionally sound and grain-inclusive."
Champion Petfoods, the parent company for Arcana, said in part, “...Of the 77 million dogs in the U.S., 0.5% to 1% have DCM, and of those dogs with DCM, fewer than 0.1% are speculated to have DCM related to diet, although that is not scientifically proven. In the recipes Champion makes, we emphasize fresh and raw meat with total animal-derived ingredients ranging from 60 to 85 percent of the finished product. Legumes are not a significant feature in Champion’s recipes, and never have been.”
