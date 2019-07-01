Golden State sends Andre Iguodala to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Golden State is reportedly sending Andre Iguodala to Memphis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
News broke late Sunday night that the Warriors traded their 2015 finals MVP to the Grizzles along with a protected 2024 first-round draft pick in order to free up salary space.
The trade helps Golden State complete a sign-and-trade for Brooklyn Nets’ D’Angelo Russell on a four-year, $117 million maximum contract.
Free agency began Sunday evening and within hours some experts were calling it one of the wildest, most intense free agencies in NBA history.
