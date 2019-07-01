Isolated storm chance each afternoon this week

An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy hot and humid. Winds: Southeast around 5-10 mph. Highs around 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A stray shower early. Lows in the low to mid 70s. .
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: The pattern won’t change much this week. Expect more of the same with highs in the low 90s both days and lows in the low to mid 70s with the heat index approaching 100. With the heat and humidity we will see the chance of pop showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.
4TH OF JULY: Independence Day will be similar but rain chances will be slightly higher. It won’t be a washout but if you have outdoor activities planned, be prepared to take it indoors as showers and storms could pass by during the hottest part of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s along with a mostly cloudy sky.
FRIDAY: Expect much of the same as highs reach the lower 90s along with lows in the 70s. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible, but it’s only a 20% chance.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky both days. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. An isolated shower or storm is possible each afternoon, but it’s only about a 20-30% chance.
