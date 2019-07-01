Memphis man struck, killed in Ga. crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WMC) - According to the Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit, a Memphis man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Georgia last month.
On May 10, officers were dispatched to the call shortly before 5 a.m. on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Medlock Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners.
A man called saying that he had hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was identified as 27-year-old Antonio Hopson of Memphis.
According to investigators, Hopson was attempting to cross Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and the driver was traveling westbound on the street.
Hopson was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospice care on June 20.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.