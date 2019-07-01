Mid-South graduate training to be next generation of US Naval Aviation Warfighters

“The best part of learning to fly aircraft for the Navy is the challenge,” Coronado said. “The pace at which this training goes is by far the most challenging school I have ever gone through. Each and every event requires a lot of preparation and being able to take what I have studied and successfully demonstrate those skills or conduct maneuvers in the plane, brings with it a sense of accomplishment that drives me to keep pushing through to achieve my goal of becoming a Naval Aviator.”