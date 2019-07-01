Mississippi man found guilty of Memphis man’s murder during attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Olive Branch man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a man last year during an attempted robbery.
A jury found 24-year-old Jamarcus Miller, of Olive Branch, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nicholas Brunetti.
Brunetti was shot to death inside his truck Jan. 6, 2018 in the parking lot of a Raleigh apartment complex. Investigators say he was set up to be robbed by an acquaintance, 21-year-old Kaci Calderon, who was also charged in the case.
Calderon remains in custody and has yet to go to trial.
Miller will automatically be sentenced to life in prison. The formal sentencing hearing is July 30.
