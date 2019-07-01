Suspect indicted for murder of man who posted tennis shoes for sale on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a murder suspect accused of killing a man who was trying to sell a pair of tennis shoes online.
According to prosecutors, 24-year-old Matthew Taylor, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, posted the shoes for sale on Facebook and 19-year-old Montavious Farmer responded. Taylor drove to Memphis to meet Farmer but was later found dead in his car near Ridgeway Road and Knight Arnold Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators developed Farmer as a suspect. He was arrested three days later.
Farmer is charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony (aggravated robbery), especially aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury and reckless endangerment.
