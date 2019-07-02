Bugs and the big idea: Family selling home-grown insects wants to pay it forward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - For some, April Gonzalez’s garage might be something out of a nightmare.
There are thousands upon thousands of mealworms, beetles and crickets living inside, KTUU reported.
“I had to get used to it,” Gonzalez said. “Very used to it.”
Six months ago, she adopted a bearded dragon as a pet, but when she went to the pet store to buy food for it, the bugs were dead.
Whether it was the cold that got to them or the trip up to Alaska, she said she noticed a shortage.
That’s when she decided to take it in her own hands and start “Krickets R Us.”
“It sounded like a good idea,” said Gonzalez’s aunt, Rachel Meneses. Her other aunt, Emma Meneses, agreed.
“We jumped right in as soon as she was talking about it,” she said.
And just like that, it went from solo project to family business. Krickets R Us is four months old and has thousands of creepy crawlies in its inventory.
Gonzalez admits that she hasn’t had a whole lot of customers yet, but said that she’s determined to keep her business venture going.
The goal for her is to eventually start a nonprofit to distribute clothes to those less fortunate.
The idea didn’t sprout from nothing. Her family was once in a position where they couldn’t afford to outfit themselves.
Gonzalez’s husband, Antonio Anderson, said he weighed 210 lbs. before he started chemotherapy for stage four throat cancer.
“I ended up at 89 pounds when I was done with chemotherapy,” he said.
"Losing weight like that, you have to get clothes constantly. And when you don’t have the money like that to do it, he’s pretty much begging for it,” Gonzalez said.
Anderson is now cancer-free.
Gonzalez said she hopes that the business will eventually support a future nonprofit to help give clothes to people who need them.
Krickets R Us delivers, and bugs can be picked up as well. They also take any clothing donations, which they plan to disperse to the community.
Copyright 2019 KTUU via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.