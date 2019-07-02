Crooks steal truck from Cordova home with lights flashing, alarm blaring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors in a Cordova neighborhood want to know who is responsible for a series of car thefts, taken right out of the owner’s driveway.
Pepper’s barking was the first clue for the Balz family that something was wrong.
They went downstairs and looked out into their neighborhood.
“The truck’s driving around out of the driveway, around the corner. The alarm was going off and the lights flashing," said Felicia Balz, resident.
The family’s Chevy Silverado truck was stolen right out of their driveway early Sunday morning.
They say it was locked and the alarm set.
The family says the only way out of the neighborhood is onto Germantown Parkway and they wonder how no one noticed a flashing car with the alarm blaring.
Felicia Balz put the word out on Facebook and the NextDoor app to warn neighbors.
She found out around 11 p.m. Sunday that a truck was stolen and 3 a.m. Monday that someone tried to steal a car.
Surveillance video shows a man walking up to the car, checking to see if it is locked and it appears someone drove up to pick him up.
“To be honest I’m pissed," said Balz.
The Balz family found out their truck was at the police impound lot and made a phone call.
“She said, ‘there’s no wheels, there’s no tires, there’s no dash. There’s no steering column, no steering wheel, no head lights, no tail lights,’" said Balz.
The family is waiting for police to get back with them about where the truck was found before it was towed to the impound lot.
