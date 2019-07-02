Feeling muggy, scattered afternoon storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning is muggy and dry with temperatures in the 70s. The heat will continue today with highs climbing in to the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. We aren't going to see any rain this morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early evening. You could see a downpour with frequent lightning anytime after 12 pm. After 8 pm, we will dry out and lows will dip into the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 74.
NEXT WEEK: We won’t get a break from the heat this week as highs stay in the lower 90s. Pop-up afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day, but the best rain chances will be on Thursday as a weak weather system moves through the area. This means that there could be some rain on Fourth of July afternoon and evening. However, rain will move out after sunset and it will be dry for fireworks. Friday will be one of the hottest days of the week with a heat index around 105.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain in the 90s over the weekend and the heat index will stay between 100 and 105. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, but this weekend is definitely not a wash-out.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
