Feeling muggy, scattered afternoon storms

NEXT WEEK: We won’t get a break from the heat this week as highs stay in the lower 90s. Pop-up afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day, but the best rain chances will be on Thursday as a weak weather system moves through the area. This means that there could be some rain on Fourth of July afternoon and evening. However, rain will move out after sunset and it will be dry for fireworks. Friday will be one of the hottest days of the week with a heat index around 105.