Hospitality industry weighs in on Tom Lee park design

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three groups that represent Memphis’ hotel industry, restaurants and businesses on Beale Street have picked a side in the Tom Lee Park debate.
The Memphis Restaurant Association, Memphis Metropolitan Hotel and Lodging Association and the Beale Street Merchants Association released a joint statement on Monday, July 1.
All three groups support improvements to Tom Lee Park, but not at the expense of Memphis in May having to move or reduce in size.
“We decided that we needed to take a stance,” said Ernie Mellor, Memphis Restaurant Association president. “We needed to make a statement.”
“People kept asking us what we thought about it,” said Sandy Robertson, head of the Beale Street Merchants Association. “And they kept asking us what’s going on. They’ve asked us so much, we thought we’d say that we don’t oppose improving the park, but Memphis in May is crucial to downtown businesses.”
The statement says the groups want "a park that fits the needs of the citizens of Memphis but also accommodates the annual activities and events associated with Memphis in May," but "if Memphis in May events are relocated or restructured, it could have a devastating effect on downtown businesses."
Mellor said the annual $137 million dollar economic impact that Memphis in May has on the area, with the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Cooking Contest down on the river, is too important to jeopardize. Losing those dollars, he said, would be devastating.
“It’s just not gonna be good for the city as a whole,” said Mellor. “Not to mention, all those people who work downtown and really depend on the month of May for income.”
Memphis River Parks Partnership proposed a $60 million transformation of Tom Lee Park. The Partnership’s CEO, Carol Coletta, told WMC in May a remodeled park would generate money.
“Well $1.1 billion of economic impact in the next decade,” said Coletta, “and more than 100,000 room nights each year that we think will be additional due to the park.”
However, MRA’s Mellor remains adamant that Memphis in May without a view of the river isn’t very “Memphis” at all.
“We want everybody to succeed,” he said, “and we want everybody to truly succeed and do well. We want the citizens of Memphis to be able to enjoy that, our guests to enjoy it and keep coming back.”
Memphis River Parks Partnership presented its plan to the Memphis branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in May.
The Army Corps built Tom Lee Park to stabilized the bluff and help with navigation along the river in the 1980′s.
Any changes to the park must be approved by The Army Corps.
That approval process is expected to take 90 days.
