Ja Morant signs NBA contract with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the wheeling and dealing of NBA free agency zooms around the association, the Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating the old fashioned way with the signing of their top draft pick.
Ja Morant signed his first professional contract Monday with the Griz.
The overall No. 2 pick is now the focus of Memphis’ rebuilding and rebranding efforts.
RealGM estimates Morant’s annual compensation to be more than $7.25 million for the next three years with a team option in year four.
A Consensus All-American point guard from Murray State, Morant is the only college player to average at least 20 points and 10 assists for a full season.
