Man arrested in connection with shooting death of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. marshals have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a toddler in 2018.
Shelby County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jermichael Davis for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Police say 2-year-old girl was shot and killed near Hickory Hill Road and Hickory Meadow Lane Nov. 20, 2018.
The shooting happened at the Enclave Apartments on Hickory Hill Road at 1:30 a.m. Memphis police said the child was inside an apartment when Davis shot into the apartment from outside.
According to the affidavit, when police responded to the shooting they discovered the 2-year-old had been shot in the head and was lying on the floor. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis police arrested Mikal Grogan, the father of the 2-year-old. He told investigators that he sells marijuana from his residence and was shooting dice prior to the shooting.
He said he heard someone knock on his door and when he asked who it was they started shooting through the apartment door.
Grogan said a person in his apartment named "J" started firing a pistol through the door and once the magazine was emptied, moved on to a rifle.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force then took control of the case.
Davis was tracked to a neighborhood near Rutland Road and Barron Avenue. The Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted the Marshal Task Force and the door to the residence had to be forced open.
He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Shelby County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.