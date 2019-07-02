Memphis man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man will spend the next decade behind bars in federal prison for his participation in a drug trafficking organization.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant, 43-year-old Daniel Castelo transported large shipments of cocaine, heroin and marijuana via an 18-wheeler for his brother, Lorenzo Castelo.
Daniel Castelo was charged with nine others in a 15-count indictment in January 2019 following a six-month investigation involving the FBI and other state and federal agencies.
Daniel Castelo will serve 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Lorenzo Castelo is currently serving a 300-month sentence in federal prison in addition to five years of supervised release.
